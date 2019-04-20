Legal team defends teacher who raised sex ed concerns

The Christian Legal Centre in the United Kingdom is defending a school teacher who was fired for expressing exclusively to her Facebook friends her concern about the LGBT agenda adopted by her child’s Church of England school.

The teacher, identified only as Kristie, lost her job at Farmor’s School in Fairford, Gloucestershire, after she told her Facebook group about the “No Outsiders” program.

The program “challenges the Christian understanding of family and openly promotes LGBT lifestyles to children as young as four,” according to Christian Concern, a sister organization to the Legal Center.

The teacher had placed two posts on her page.

One said: “Please read this they are brainwashing our children! Please sign this petition, they have already started to brainwash our innocent wonderfully created children and it’s happening in our local primary school now.”

She asked friends to sign a petition that expresses opposition to the government’s “Relationships and Sex Education” program, which is mandatory for children.

Her second post linked an article about the rising “transgender ideology” in American schools, with the message, “This is happening in our primary schools now.”

The statements were visible only to “friends,” but they were reported to her employer anyway.

The Legal Centre’s chief executive, Andrea Williams, said the teacher is challenging her dismissal.

“This case is about the freedom to hold Christian views about what it means to be human,” Williams said in an online report. “Many Christians have faced pressure for expressing these views in the workplace before, but in this case, Kristie has been dismissed for sharing her views among friends on Facebook.”

Williams explained the statements reflect “the genuine and justified concerns of a parent about the sexual ideology currently being imposed on her own children.”

“Kristie not only lost her job, but her whole career is now tarnished with the accusation that for holding these views she is now a danger to vulnerable children,” Williams said. “This is despite an exemplary record at the school and in her work.”

The report said the sex-ed program was being adopted by her child’s Church of England Primary School. Officials there had sent out a letter telling parents of their decision to promote the LGBT agenda.

Kristie attended a meeting about the program then expressed her concerns online.

School officials decided that was “gross misconduct,” and they noted in her dismissal notice that her “online comments … could bring the school into disrepute and damage the reputation of the school.”

The school then went ahead with her dismissal despite admitting there was no “direct evidence” of any damage to the school reputation.

The teacher said, in a statement to Christian Concern: “I hold these views because of my Christian beliefs, beliefs and views which are shared by hundreds of thousands of parents across the U.K. … As soon as the investigation into the posts began, I was repeatedly told: ‘this is nothing to do with your religion.’ That was clearly a legal tactic and of course it has everything to do with my religion.”