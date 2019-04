(Daily Mail) The wondrous sight of a starry sky at night is impossible for more than half of the UK because of light pollution in our towns and cities, a study found.

Only two per cent of the UK were able to gaze at ‘truly dark skies’ while 57 per cent struggled to count more than 120 stars, the research by Campaign to Protect Rural England found.

Many people in major cities – London, Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester – were unable to view a single star at all.