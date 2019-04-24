Will Michelle Obama jump into the 2020 race for president?

It depends on whether or not she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, think her election is an absolute certainty.

That’s according to talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh, who said Wednesday he believes the Obamas are currently surveying the political landscape for a potential run for the White House by the former first lady.

“They will not pull the trigger if they don’t think Michelle is a lock,” Limbaugh said.

“If she pulls the trigger [to run for president] … the money would immediately shift to her because everyone would think Barack Obama and [former Obama senior adviser] Valerie Jarrett would be running things and Michelle would be a figurehead. That’s what they want anyway.”

Limbaugh indicated “the last thing the Obamas can afford” is for Michelle to enter the race and be defeated by President Trump.

“There are days when I think it’s automatic that she’s gonna get in, and there are other days when I don’t,” Limbaugh explained. “It’s too soon to say.”

Limbaugh said part of what the Obama’s have to consider is Michelle Obama’s good perception among much of the American voting public.

“They’ve got the Michelle book out there. It sold very well,” he noted.

“Would Michelle want to sacrifice this high approval? … These people care what people think of them.”

Limbaugh recalled that former Secretary of State Colin Powell had toyed with the idea of running for president when his approval number was in the high seventies.

“And he wouldn’t even identify whether he was a Republican or Democrat.”

This isn’t the first time Limbaugh has pondered the possibility of a 2020 run by Michelle Obama.

In February, he said: “I think [Barack] Obama wants back in. He can’t go back in. So how does Obama get back in? Very easy: Michelle (My Belle) Obama. I think what they’re doing is putting together her campaign. They’re strategizing how to limit the field, how to do damage to all those people in the field, and the right time for her to enter the field.”

“I don’t think they got anywhere near the taste of power that they want. And I think Trump’s presidency, Trump winning, has discombobulated these people in ways that we haven’t even factored yet. And I think Michelle may be the candidate, and she may end up thinking she’s gonna actually be president, but it’s old Barack who wants back in there – and I think that’s what’s happening here.”

On Wednesday, Limbaugh speculated the Obamas are still waiting because of the large number of Democrats grappling for the party’s nomination in this election cycle.

“They’re gonna let each other eat one other alive and spit each other out,” Limbaugh said.

“They’re gonna have to tear down their opponents. … in this case, they all hate Trump so much … they think this is the year they can win it,” he added.

“They’re delusional,” he concluded. “They’re gonna do lasting damage in terms of presidential electability.”

