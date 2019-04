(Daily Mail) Three more women have come forward claiming they were touched inappropriately by former Vice President Joe Biden soon after he promised to be ‘much more mindful’ of respecting personal space.

The women, Vail Kohnert-Yount, Sofie Karasek and Ally Coll, told reporters late Wednesday about instances where they were made to feel uncomfortable when touched by Biden.

It brings the total number of women who have spoken out publicly in recent days to seven.