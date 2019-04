(Fox News) The idea of potential prison time is finally getting real for Lori Loughlin.

A report claims that the disgraced actress was “in complete denial” about the fallout of the college admissions scandal, but now fears going behind bars.

“She has been in complete denial and thought maybe she could skate by,” a source told E! News. “She refused to accept any jail time and thought the DA was bluffing. She was adamant she wouldn’t do any jail time.”