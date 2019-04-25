Man convicted of hate crime executed

(Washington Examiner) Nearly two decades after orchestrating one of the most infamous hate crimes of the 20th Century, John William King was executed in Texas Wednesday night.

An avowed racist, King, 44, is known for the 1998 murder of James Byrd Jr., a 49-year-old black man. King led a group that chained Byrd to the back of a pickup truck and dragged his body through the woods for nearly three miles until he died. King and the others left Byrd’s mangled corpse on the side of a road outside Jasper, Texas.

King was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 7:03 p.m. He declined to have any final words but wrote out a one-sentence statement that read: “Capital punishment: Them without the capital get the punishment.”