(FOXNEWS) — A former paramour of notorious cult leader Charles Manson has spoken out about her time as a member of his infamous “family,” saying she thought Manson was “the closest thing to Jesus” and his devotees “listened to everything he said like it was gospel.”

Catherine Share, 76, told the Australian TV show “60 Minutes” that she joined Manson at the cult’s ranch north of Los Angeles in 1969, months before they carried out a string of notorious murders — with pregnant actress Sharon Tate among the victims — that shocked the world and plunged Southern California into fear.