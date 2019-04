(USATODAY) — Rooney Mara never thought she’d go viral.

In 2017, the actress became a minor internet sensation when a photo leaked from the set of biblical drama “Mary Magdalene,” showing her smoking a cigarette in full costume right next to a crucified Jesus (Joaquin Phoenix) on the cross. The anachronistic image quickly became a meme on social media and was picked up by sites such as BuzzFeed, which declared it “art.”