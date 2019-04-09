May arrives in Berlin for Brexit talks, snubbed by Merkel

(RT.COM) – British Prime Minister Theresa May’s arrival in Berlin for (yet another) round of Brexit talks on Tuesday got off to an awkward start when she emerged from her car and found Chancellor Angela Merkel had not shown up to greet her.

The uncomfortable moment didn’t go unnoticed by the UK media, with BBC Berlin correspondent Jenny Hill pointing out on Twitter that Merkel normally waits on the red carpet to greet guests — but was nowhere to be found when May stepped out on Tuesday.

The video shows May awkwardly walking alone along the red carpet, having realized that no one bothered to officially welcome her.

The snub will surely be taken as a sign that EU leaders are growing tired of the merry-go-round of May’s Brexit negotiations that have failed to reach any conclusion for months on end.