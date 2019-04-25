Mayor Pete's fantasy theology

(Enter Stage Right) — Another recently announced Democrat presidential contender, Mayor Peter Buttigieg, has a problem with evangelical voters who support President Trump. He has determined that they are hypocrites. “It’s something that really frustrates me because the hypocrisy is unbelievable,” Buttigieg said. “Here you have somebody who acts in a way that is not consistent with anything that I hear in scripture in church.” Mayor Pete’scomments came hours after he made critical comments about evangelical voters’ support of President Donald Trump during an appearance on Meet The Press.

As a self-identified Christian, Mayor Pete’s acrimonious statements regarding President Trump and his Christian supporters seems a bit misplaced. A fundamental basis of Christianity is that we are all sinners in need of salvation by grace. Based on Mayor Pete’s belief system, he has determined that his fellow sinner President Trump’s inappropriate behaviors are somehow unworthy of consideration in comparison to his, and by extension he should have no Christian support, lest the Christians be hypocrites. An interesting concept of Mayor Pete’s self-serving, fantasy theology.