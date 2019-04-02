Media bias questions follow N.Y. Times' boycott story

By Meyer Shimon

The cover story in this week’s New York Times Magazine is raising renewed concerns over media bias produced by the Qatari government’s influence-buying campaign in the U.S.

Nathan Thrall – the author of “How the Battle Over Israel and Anti-Semitism Is Fracturing American Politics,” a piece which was presented as an objective report on the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement – works for an advocacy organization funded by the government of Qatar, a leading state sponsor of Hamas and other terrorist adversaries of Israel.

Thrall is the project director for the Arab-Israeli Conflict at the International Crisis Group (ICG), which has received about $4 million from Qatar, which is about 40 percent of ICG’s total budget from foreign sources.

The New York Times did not disclose Thrall’s connection to Qatari funding within his bio at the end of the article. That prompted pro-Israel leaders to blast the newspaper for attempting to sidestep the anti-Israel ties that seem to undermine the author’s analysis.

“It is outrageous that any newspaper, let alone one that takes itself so seriously as the NYT, would commit what is such an obvious and horrifying violation of basic journalistic ethics and standards” by presenting an article about Israel as “news” when its author is “employed and paid by an organization whose primary funders are leading sponsors and funders of the effort to destroy and boycott the Jewish state, starting with Qatar,” said Josh Block, CEO and president of The Israel Project, in a follow-up report on Thrall’s piece by the Washington Free Beacon.

The premise of Thrall’s piece is that “the growing prominence of the BDS movement – and the backlash to it – is widening fault lines from college campuses to Capitol Hill” and “fracturing American politics.”

“To Thrall, Israel can do no right and the Palestinians can do no wrong,” David Brog, executive director of the Maccabee Task Force, told the Free Beacon. “He condemns Israel’s ‘occupation’ while barely mentioning Israel’s repeated offers to exit the territory – and the serial Palestinian rejections of these offers. He criticizes Israel’s security measures without ever acknowledging the Palestinian terror that necessities them. He can’t even bring himself to admit that it was Palestinian Arabs who launched the 1948 War in an effort to destroy Israel – he writes that the war ‘erupted.’ The list goes on. I’d expect more balanced and thorough reporting from a high school newspaper.

“The possibility that Qatari funding is the driving force behind Thrall’s report follows a pattern of media bias which is highlighted in “Blood Money,” the new documentary by journalist Mike Cernovich, which raises a number of questions about Doha’s influence in the U.S.

Thrall’s employer, the ICG, is just one of the think tanks and other policy groups wooed by Qatar in recent years, including the Gulf state’s donations of $24 million to the Brookings Institution. The documentary describes how purportedly dispassionate and analytical articles – much like Thrall’s piece on the BDS movement – are promoted by Brookings, ICG and other Qatari-funded think tanks, and then published in mainstream media without disclosure of the authors’ inherent pro-Qatar biases.

“Qatar is excellent at playing the game,” said one of the commentators featured in the film, the Center for Security Policy’s Vice President J. Michael Waller. “You fund think tanks to put out policy papers that support what you want, and then you fund law firms to sue people you don’t like. There’s pay-to-play journalism, a huge amount of foreign-funded news and commentary that we all take in as real thoughts and real news coming from real American citizens.”

Cernovich explains that journalists “are afraid to report on Qatar, and those who aren’t, are accepting blood money.” The filmmaker says he was warned that making a film about Qatari influence “would come at great risk to my life, to my safety, and that I’d better have ‘everything locked down tightly.'”

The film’s release comes amid Qatar’s ongoing unprecedented PR and lobbying campaign in the U.S., an effort that has sought to persuade the Trump administration to take a softer stance on Qatari funding of Islamic terrorism. Qatar has hired numerous foreign agent-registered lobbyists for its PR efforts, including through the Ashcroft Law Firm, Audience Patterns Worldwide, Avenue Strategies, Ballard Partners, Blueprint Advisors, Education Above All Foundation, Gallagher Group, Husch Blackwell Strategies, Information Management Services, Iron Bridge Strategies, James Courtovich, McDermott Will & Emery, Mercury Public Affairs, Myriad Creative, Levick Communications, Lumen8 Advisors, Portland Communications, SGR Lobbying, Stonington Strategies, Tigercomm and Venable .

Security expert Jack Posobiec, a host for the One America News Network, says in “Blood Money” that the real influence-buying in American politics “isn’t coming from Russia; it’s coming from China, it’s coming from Ukraine, it’s coming from Qatar.”

“These people go and take money from other countries, and they run articles, they run op-eds, they go on TV programs,” Posobiec says. “They’re propagandizing to our people, and we do nothing about it.”

Meyer Shimon is a freelance reporter and researcher writing from Washington, New York and Jerusalem.