Mexico pushes Trump's USMCA forward

(Washington Examiner) The Mexican legislature adopted a set of major labor reforms on Monday, a long-awaited move crucial to the passage of President Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

U.S. congressional Democrats had demanded that Mexico act before they would allow a House vote on the USMCA. It is unclear, though, whether Mexico’s reforms go far enough to satisfy the Democrats’ objections.

The White House hailed the legislature’s action. “These reforms will greatly improve Mexico’s system of labor justice and are exactly what labor leaders in the United States and Mexico have sought for decades,” said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.