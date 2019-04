(Washington Times) President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen says he has new information to offer Democrats if authorities reduce or delay his upcoming three-year prison sentence.

In a letter to lawmakers Thursday, Cohen’s attorneys say he has discovered substantial files on a hard drive that could help investigations of the president.

The hard drive is said to include over 14 million files, which consist of all emails, voice recordings, images and attachments from Cohen’s computers and phones, his attorneys Lanny Davis, Michael Monico and Carly Chocron wrote.