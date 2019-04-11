Microsoft blasted for helping China develop sinister AI capabilities

(Business Insider) U.S. politicians slammed Microsoft for partnering with a Chinese military university on AI research that experts say could be used in Beijing’s unprecedented persecution of its Muslim minority, with one prominent senator calling the partnership “deeply disturbing,” and accusing Microsoft of being “complicit” in Chinese human rights abuses.

Microsoft Research Asia, the tech company’s Beijing-based research arm, and researchers linked to the Chinese military-run National University of Defense Technology co-wrote three papers between March and November last year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.