Migrant admits Killing Italian man because he was 'white, happy'

(BREITBART) – A Moroccan migrant has admitted to murdering Italian man Stefano Leo, claiming that he wanted to kill someone “young, white and Italian.”

Said Mechaout, 27, born in Morocco but a naturalised Italian citizen, confessed to the killing, which occurred on the banks of the river Po in Turin on February 23rd, claiming he had purposely been waiting to kill a white Italian near his own age, Il Giornale reports.

“I hit a white, based on the obvious fact that a young Italian would have caused a sensation,” he allegedly told police.

“I looked at him and I was sure he was Italian. I wanted to kill a guy like me, take away all the promises he had, children, remove him from his friends and relatives,” Mechaout said.