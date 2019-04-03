INVASION EUROPE

Migrant admits Killing Italian man because he was 'white, happy'

Claims he purposely waited to murder someone near his own age

(BREITBART) – A Moroccan migrant has admitted to murdering Italian man Stefano Leo, claiming that he wanted to kill someone “young, white and Italian.”

Said Mechaout, 27, born in Morocco but a naturalised Italian citizen, confessed to the killing, which occurred on the banks of the river Po in Turin on February 23rd, claiming he had purposely been waiting to kill a white Italian near his own age, Il Giornale reports.

“I hit a white, based on the obvious fact that a young Italian would have caused a sensation,” he allegedly told police.

“I looked at him and I was sure he was Italian. I wanted to kill a guy like me, take away all the promises he had, children, remove him from his friends and relatives,” Mechaout said.

