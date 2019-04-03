Mom outraged after gay-rights book read to 2nd graders

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The mom of a second grader at a Virginia elementary school is speaking up after her daughter’s teacher read the class a gay rights book that made the young girl question her faith.

The children’s book in question, “Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and The Rainbow Flag,” tells the story of the first openly gay person elected to office in California. Milk was elected in 1977 to a position on the San Francisco board of supervisors.

The book includes illustrations showing two newlywed men riding a two-seat bicycle and Milk speaking to a crowd about gay rights. The girl attends Henry Clay Elementary School in Hanover, Va.

“I think the topic was very heavy. I think it was very inappropriate,” the mother, Culley Burleson, told 8 News television.

Her daughter is seven.