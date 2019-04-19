Mueller obstructed his own investigation

(THE NATION) – I don’t know how you can read the 448-page Mueller report, as I just did, and come to any conclusion other than that President Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into Russia’s interference with the 2016 election. Even if you think that the Trump campaign didn’t criminally conspire with Russia to achieve such interference, that Trump then tried to kill and mislead the investigation about that interference is made more than obvious by the second half of the special counsel’s report.

Robert Mueller didn’t charge Trump with “obstruction of justice.” As was widely expected, Mueller determined that his office lacked the authority to charge a sitting president with a crime.

If that was all Mueller did, you’d thank him for his service and patiently wait for Congress to impeach the president for obstruction. That’s what happened to President Bill Clinton. He was impeached by Congress for perjury and obstruction. If we live in a world where one president gets impeached for obstructing an investigation into his extramarital affairs, we should certainly live in a world where this president gets impeached for obstructing an investigation into a foreign conspiracy to tilt the outcome of an American election.