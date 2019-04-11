Mueller snares White House aide – from Obama administration

A high-profile Democrat, in fact, a former aide in the Obama administration’s White House, on Thursday was indicted following an investigation into foreign lobbying.

The Daily Mail described Greg Craig, 74, who was charged in a grand jury indictment resulting from an investigation that was sparked by spcial counsel Robert Mueller’s “Russia” investigation, as an “otherwise nondescript public servant.”

His claim to attention was that he was counsel to the White House during Obama’s tenure in Washington.

“Mr. Craig is not guilty of any charge and the government’s stubborn insistence on prosecuting Mr. Craig is a misguided abuse of prosecutorial discretion,” said a statement from his lawyers, William Taylor and William Murphy.

The crackdown on those who work on behalf of foreign governments without giving the U.S. government proper notice has ramped up recently.

In fact, his former law firm, the Mail reported, “agreed to pay more than $4.6 million and publicly acknowledge that it failed to register with the government for its work for the Ukraine.”

Obama had hired Craig when he was elected.

Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to President Trump, reacted on social media: “FINALLY! WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL INDICTED in connection with MUELLER investigations!”

He faces charges of making false statement and concealing material information in connection with his Ukraine work.

The DOJ focused its attention on Craig because of actions in 2012 when he was hired by Ukraine to work on a report on former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoschenko, an opponent of Viktor Yanukovych, who at the time was PM.

Questions about the firm being registered as a foreign agent were raised a few years back, but apparently the issue was settled when “a senior partner matching Craig’s description made several ‘false and misleading’ statements to the government” at the time, the report said.