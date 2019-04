(NPR) The recent discovery of mummified cats in a well-preserved tomb probably shouldn’t be surprising. It’s a long-established fact that ancient Egyptians loved cats.

What’s perhaps more remarkable, however, is the fact that a tomb unveiled on Friday contained a sort of mummified menagerie of 50 animals — and there were mummified mice and falcons in addition to the cats.

The tomb is colorfully painted and well-preserved — and Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, called it “one of the most exciting discoveries ever in the area.”