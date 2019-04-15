Muslims celebrate as blaze destroys Notre Dame

Social-media users with Muslim names are celebrating the catastrophic fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday.

The American Mirror blog provided a sampling of the names of Facebook users who responded to a video of the fire with a laughing emoji.

The names included Yusuf Mohammedzai, Mohamed Hiadi, Mohamed Bensalem and Abdelhakim Noui Oua.

Twitter user Damien Rieu posted examples of Muslims cheering the cathedral’s demise.

“Allah est grand,” commented Mohamed.

Jihad Watch Director Robert Spencer pointed out many Muslims “believe that the ruins and destruction of non-Muslim structures testifies to the truth of Islam.”

The Quran, wrote Spencer, “suggests that the destroyed remnants of ancient non-Muslim civilizations are a sign of Allah’s punishment of those who rejected his truth.

He cited Quran 3:137.

“Many were the Ways of Life that have passed away before you: travel through the earth, and see what was the end of those who rejected Truth.”

WND reported Monday that while there was no indication that the Notre Dame fire is related to terrorism, a YouTube algorithm designed to combat fake news and conspiracy theories equated the Paris catastrophe with the 9/11 New York City terror attacks.