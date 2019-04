(FOXNEWS) — Nothing about the church on the meticulously landscaped grounds stands out as different in the affluent New Jersey suburb of Ridgewood.

But several lawsuits filed by ex-members allege a cult-like fortress that lures prospective recruits with misleading portrayals of the church’s beliefs and practices, and fearmongering about the coming end of the world to isolate parishioners from relatives and friends and to get them to part with their money, and even to terminate pregnancies.