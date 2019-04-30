N.Y. Times injects high-school crushes into AOC's socialism

In what certainly is a new plateau for odd political perspectives, the New York Times opinion-page editors have claimed the men at Fox News don’t like U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., because “she was one of those girls they had no hope of getting a date with.”

In high school.

It’s not because she’s an avowed socialist.

Not because she wants to spend, well, trillions of dollars on a Green New Deal.

Not because she’s flubbed history, mixing up when the Constitution was amended and when Roosevelt was in office.

Not because she believes there are three chambers of government, the White House, the Senate and the House.

“It’s the strangest thing,” noted talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh.

He explained, “You ready for this? ‘The men at Fox News have a sickly obsession with AOC, partly because they resent her cleverness, charisma and moral vitality, but mostly because they suspect that in high school she was one of those girls they had no hope of getting a date with.”

“Do you believe that?” he said. “I mean, that is a tweet from the New York Times editorial board! For crying out loud, you talk about high school? Who is obsessed with high school? You know, everybody is haunted by some or all of their high-school years, and obviously whoever wrote this tweet clearly has not gotten over it.

“Would you believe somebody actually thinks that the guys that work at Fox News are looking at her and thinking, ‘You know, man, she’s the kind of babe in high school I could never get a date with; I don’t like her’?”

“Who thinks this way?”

Actually, Ocasio-Cortez has worked hard at making herself disagreeable to many in the U.S.

She’s already proposed providing income for people unwilling to work. And she’s wanted to subpoena certain members of the Trump administration with security clearances because she fears they will be “putting nuclear codes in Instagram DMs.”

She previously claimed Republicans changed the Constitution to prevent President Franklin Delano Roosevelt from being re-elected. In fact, he had been dead two years when Congress approved the amendment in 1947. It was ratified by the states in 1951.

She also trashed prayer, writing after a shooting, “What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?”

Ocasio-Cortez began with:

At 1st I thought of saying, “Imagine being told your house of faith isn’t safe anymore.” But I couldn’t say “imagine.” Because of Charleston.

Pittsburgh.

Sutherland Springs. What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?pic.twitter.com/2mSw0azDN8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

She also, during a recent congressional hearing, demanded that Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan explain why his company was involved in caging children.

He patiently explained the company wasn’t engaged in any such activity.

She’s also openly wondered whether it’s OK “to still have children” in light of the world “ending in 12 years.” Oh yes, she said that the world is “ending in 12 years.”

And she’s under scrutiny for alleged campaign violations involving “dark money” while promoting a “green” plan redistributing trillions of dollars of other people’s money to fund, among other things, people “unwilling” to work.

The congresswoman also was instrumental in convincing Amazon to cancel its plan for a second headquarters, in New York City, that would create 25,000 jobs.

