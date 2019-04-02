Nadler: Religious beliefs 'no excuse for discrimination'

James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family and the James Dobson Family Institute, warned just days ago the Democrats’ proposed Equality Act in Congress is a bad deal for the nation.

“Make no mistake – the so-called Equality Act is nothing but a thinly veiled attempt to finish off religious liberty in America once and for all, which ought to be plainly obvious based upon a cursory reading of the First Amendment,” he said.

When it came up for debate in a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, H.R. 5 was revealed by two Democrats to be exactly that.

“Chairman [Jerry] Nadler and Julia Beck gave surprising testimonies at today’s House Judiciary Committee hearing confirming that the so-called ‘Equality Act’ has nothing to do with equality,” said Liberty Counsel chairman Mat Staver. “This bill pushes the LGBT agenda on all people and targets Christianity in every area of life – including the church.

“There also will be an increase of sexual assaults when males ‘identifying as females’ are allowed to use girls and women’s bathrooms and locker rooms. And that is just the beginning of unconstitutional chaos in America, and even radicals can see that.”

Nadler confirmed he wants to make sure that religious rights, protected by the First Amendment, never are used as a defense in a dispute over LGBT rights.

The Equality Act imposes the LGBT agenda on everyone, with no exemption for churches or religious groups.

“Religion is no excuse for discrimination when it comes to sexual orientation or gender identity,” Nadler declared.

And Julia Beck, a “self-described radical lesbian feminist and the former law and policy co-chair of Baltimore’s LGBTQ Commission,” according to Liberty Counsel, surprisingly revealed the truth if H.R. 5 becomes law.

“This would eliminate women and girls as a coherent legal category worthy of civil rights protections,” she said. “There is no way to tell if someone is lying about being transgender.”

She explained that if gender identity replaces “sex” in the civil rights law, male rapists would go to female prisons and likely assault female inmates, as has already happened in the U.K.

Further, female survivors of rape would not be allowed to object to a male in their shelter, and men would virtually dominate women’s sports.

“Women who use male pronouns to talk about men may be arrested, fined, and banned from social media platforms,” Beck said.

She said further that girls and women will no longer have a right to ask for female medical staff or intimate care providers, including elderly or disabled women who are at serious risk of sexual abuse.

Female security officers will no longer have the right to refuse to perform pat-down or intimate searches of males who say they’re female.

House Democrats propose striking the word “sex” in the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and inserting “sex, sexual orientation, gender identity” as protected classes.

Dobson said: “I wish I could say I was shocked to see the speed with which Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats have brought to committee the sweet sounding but entirely treacherous Equality Act. This decision demonstrates a frightening willingness by those on the left to advance a radical social agenda at a time when our nation already faces so many other divisive challenges,” he said.

“Simply put, by creating a protected class of citizens out of the LGBT community, this bill places Christians who believe in traditional marriage at grave legal and civil jeopardy,” said Dobson.

“While no evangelical Christian would ever support hate or violence of any kind against an LGBT individual – or any other person for that matter – to modify the 1964 Civil Rights Act with this wrong-headed bill would not only be legally fraught, it would also put moral equivalence to the unprecedented, centuries-long struggle of countless millions of African Americans to gain freedom from slavery and the persistent, systematic oppression that followed.”

The LGBT agenda, if the change is made, would apply to all churches, religious institutions, clubs and companies. It also would affect adoption agencies, foster parents and the religious rights of photographers, artists, bakers, wedding planners and printers.

“This bill literally sets the stage for setting up the Bible as prohibited material where it addresses homosexuality,” Liberty Counsel said.

The Heritage Foundation said employers, workers, medical professionals, parents, children, women and nonprofit organizations all would be harmed by the plan from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“Where the original Civil Rights Act of 1964 furthered equality by ensuring that African-Americans had equal access to public accommodations and material goods, the Equality Act would further inequality by penalizing everyday Americans for their beliefs about marriage and biological sex. Similar sexual orientation and gender identity laws at the state and local level have already been used in this way,” the group warned.

Dobson’s radio program, “Dr. James Dobson’s Family Talk,” reaches hundreds of thousands. He has written more than 30 books dedicated to helping families, including “The New Dare to Discipline;” “Love for a Lifetime;” “Life on the Edge;” “Love Must Be Tough;” “The New Strong-Willed Child;” “When God Doesn’t Make Sense;” “Bringing Up Boys;” “Marriage Under Fire;” and “Bringing Up Girls.”