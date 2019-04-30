National Review's slam of Franklin Graham

(Breitbart) — You have to read this piece of intellectually vacant drivel to believe it. Naturally, the author is the humorless David French, whose only real writerly skill is a super power that allows him to be perfectly satisfied with himself.

Unfortunately, this remarkable ability almost always gets in the way of anything approaching rational thought and basic human decency. French is a nasty piece of work, the Frank Burns of the Internet, a sanctimonious tattletale and fool.

To begin with, his bitter attack on Graham makes no sense. It’s a word salad of imperious gibberish designed only to appeal to the mindless mob that drives his sour tribe and Jake Tapper’s TV bookers.