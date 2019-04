(Times of Israel) Right-wing bloc’s success gives PM clear path to form new government, despite Likud tying in seats with Gantz’s Blue and White; New Right and Zehut fail to cross threshold.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clinched a clear victory early Wednesday morning in Israel’s general elections.

With some 97 percent of votes in Tuesday’s contest counted, his Likud party was tied with Blue and White, but his right-wing/ultra-Orthodox bloc held a decisive lead and Netanyahu was thus safely en route to forming a majority governing coalition.