New study refutes climate-change alarm

Scientists who promote the theory of anthropogenic climate change contend a rise in the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere due to human activity is causing catastrophic warming.

But a new scientific study finds that the current CO2 levels of 410 parts per million were last seen on Earth 3 million years ago, points out Breitbart Editor-at-Large John Nolte.

Researchers at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research published their findings in the journal Science Advances.

The study also found that during this time of global warming, long before the Industrial Age, “there were no ice sheets covering either Greenland or West Antarctica, and much of the East Antarctic ice sheet was gone.”

And, the researchers concluded, temperatures were up to 7 degrees Fahrenheit warmer globally and sea levels were 65 feet higher.

Nolte noted that the far-left ThinkProgress, while “sticking with the (global warming) hoax,” makes a significant concession.

“The good news is that the Earth does not warm instantly, and mile-thick ice sheets melt even more slowly,” ThinkProgress concludes. “So the temperature rise will take several decades, and tens of feet of sea level rise will take hundreds and hundreds of years.”

But ThinkProgress still insists the “choices we make now can affect the rate of rise and determine whether we blow past 65 feet of sea level rise to beyond 200 feet.”

“Even worse” ThinkProgress continues, “the climate policy agenda President Donald Trump is pushing — actions that include rolling back U.S. laws that reduce carbon pollution and abandoning the Paris climate agreement — would lock us in to such high CO2 levels, sea levels would rise a foot per decade in just a few decades.”

Nolte doesn’t buy it.

“No, actually, what this study proves is that there is nothing we can do to stop the Earths naturally occurring climate cycles,” he writes. “Even the worst of the worst, even the most maniacal pushing the Global Warming Hoax admit that, at best, we can only cool the planet a couple of degrees, which will do next to nothing if the planet is determined to again warm itself by seven degrees, as we now know it did 2,999,998 years before the Bad Orange Man approved a couple of pipelines.”