New York cleric tells Muslims to hate non-Muslims

“Hate” is a hot-button topic these days.

The discredited Southern Poverty Law Center claims anyone who disagrees with its social agenda “hates.”

Christians who refuse to endorse homosexual marriage, in violation of their faith, are accused by Colorado officials of “hate.”

Those are simply misuses of the word for political gain.

But Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin reports a true expression of hate.

It’s from New York Mufti Muhammad Ibn Muneer, who has uploaded to the Hadith Disciple YouTube channel a number of ways to deal “with different types of Jews.”

His comments were captured by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Ibn Muneer says the Islamic principle of al-Bara Wal-Wala can be summed up in, “Loving the Muslims and hating the non-Muslims … Buddhist, Hindu, this, that, so on and so forth.

“They can’t be your close friends. You [can] see them and talk to them, and say: ‘Hey, what’s up, what’s going on, alright.’ … You bust it up,” he instructed.

The Muslim cleric said that if his Jewish neighbor is “trying to do me physical harm … I have the right to defend myself.”

“Look at history,” he said, referring to when Jews and Muslims lived together, and “the Muslims ran the country [and] the Jews were the minority.”

But the “moment there is oppression’ there is “a whole different story.”

