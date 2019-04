(Washington Examiner) New York City Board of Elections published the complete voter roles of all 4.6 million New York City voters last week.

The move means anyone can go online and search through the name, party affiliation, and home address including apartment number of any registered voter in the city.

While the city’s Board of Elections emphasized that the information was already public record, privacy advocates and even New York’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized what they thought was a risk to digital privacy.