Newark gun buyback nets 332 firearms, pays out $41K

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – A gun buyback event in Newark funded primarily by a lawyers’ association brought in more than 300 weapons last weekend, from handguns that fit comfortably in a palm to assault rifles with high-tech accessories.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office displayed some of the weapons Wednesday. They said the event held Saturday yielded 332 firearms and paid out about $41,000.

Most of the money was raised by the Essex County Bar Foundation. It’s one of the first privately-funded gun buyback events in New Jersey.

Gun owners were able to turn in the weapons with no questions asked, for a maximum payout of $250 per gun. The weapons will be melted down and recycled.