Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

The newlywed wife winked at her husband and said, “I have great news for you honey. Pretty soon there will be three of us in this house instead of two.”

Her husband jumped up and proclaimed, “Oh darling, you’ve made me the happiest man in the world!”

The wife smiled and replied, “I’m so glad you feel that way. My mother moves in tomorrow.”

