(PJMEDIA) — Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., a 2020 presidential candidate, has the “best chance” to win the Democratic nomination.

“I think he has the best chance because he’s the most like Jimmy Carter, that is he’s a blank slate, everybody can pretend they like him without ever knowing what he really stands for and if he’s clever, he’ll always be like number 3 or number 4 until they get to the vote,” Gingrich said during Hannity on Fox News Monday evening.