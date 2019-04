(FOXNEWS) — The woman Nicolas Cage was married to for four days before filing for an annulment claims she’s entitled to spousal support and wants the “Face/Off” star to pay for her legal fees.

The 55-year-old actor married Erika Koike during a night of drinking in Las Vegas after dating for a year. He filed for an annulment just four days later, explaining in court documents that he was too drunk to adequately agree to the big decision.