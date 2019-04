(FOXNEWS) — Actress Nicole Kidman revealed she often gets teased by friends for passing her strong belief in God onto her children.

The 51-year-old actress shares two kids with country singer Keith Urban as well as her two other children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise. The star revealed that her friends often comment on her faith and the way she has daughters Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 8, attend church as a family.