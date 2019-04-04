No job for doc who tweeted about giving Jews wrong meds

(Forward) A hospital in southern California announced Monday that it was withdrawing a job offer to a doctor who had posted a series of anti-Semitic tweets.

Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield said that Dr. Lara Kollab, who was fired from the Cleveland Clinic last year over her history of anti-Semitic online statements, would not be participating in their internal medicine residency program after the clinic withdrew her acceptance on March 15.

“Kern Medical has determined that Dr. Lara Kollab breached her Match Participant Agreement when she submitted information that was false, misleading, and incomplete to Kern Medical during the interview and match process,” the hospital said in a statement. “Kern Medical is dedicated to the health and wellbeing of our patients and expects the highest level of integrity and compassion from our staff. We look forward to welcoming our new class of residents and working with them to bring an exceptional level of care to all of our patients, regardless of race, religious background or social standing.”