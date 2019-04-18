North Carolina guv vetoes bill to stop infanticide

(LifeNews) North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill Thursday that would have protected newborn babies from infanticide in his state.

Cooper, a pro-abortion Democrat endorsed by Planned Parenthood, criticized the bill as “unnecessary” and claimed it would “criminalize doctors for a practice that simply does not exist,” Fox News 8 reports.

“Laws already protect newborn babies and this bill is an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients,” Cooper said in his veto message. “This needless legislation would criminalize doctors and other healthcare providers for a practice that simply does not exist.”