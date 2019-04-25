Now Mueller faces questions over redactions

Why did Attorney General William Barr, Robert Mueller and their team decide not to redact in the special counsel’s report the unverified claim that Trump had hookers pee on a Moscow bed while redacting the allegation that the Russians recorded Bill Clinton’s phone sex with Monica Lewinsky?

Some Republicans want the answer to that question, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Examiner, noting the allegation has been known since at least 2001, said Clinton allegedly was recorded by Russia in the 1990s, allowing Moscow to learn of the affair before American officials.

The explanation for the redaction was to protect “personal privacy,” but sources told the Washington Examiner that the context makes clear what was blacked out.

The incident obviously raises questions of “foreign leverage” over Clinton, the Examiner said.

Mueller’s report states: “During the August 17 meeting, [National Interest President Dimitri] Simes provided [Trump son-in-law Jared] Kushner, that [redacted].”

It says Simes “claimed that he had received this information from former CIA and Reagan White House official Fritz Ermarth, who claimed to have learned it from U.S. intelligence sources, not from Russians.”

Ermarth, who worked for the CIA for 25 years, according to Zerohedge, said Mueller’s report claiming the information was based on intel is wrong, possibly even “a hostile fabrication by the Mueller people.”

He said the comment “implies my misues of intelligence or use of intelligence that is classified in this context. And that is completely false.”

He explained he was not interviewed by Mueller, and he discussed the Clinton intercept with Simes four or five years ago in Washington.