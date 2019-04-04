Nunes: Dozens could be named in criminal referral

Could be released as early as this week

(Washington Examiner) Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., appeared to raise exceptions for the number of people who could be the subject of a criminal referral he plans to submit to the Justice Department in the coming days that focuses on the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee has been teasing a referral for months and previously predicted its delivery by the end of next week.

During a Fox News interview Wednesday evening, Nunes walked back his prior certainty the referral would be ready by Friday due to the burgeoning challenge of ensnaring as many individuals as possible.

