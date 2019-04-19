Nunes: Mueller report 'tainted' by 'dossier'

(Washington Examiner) House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., revealed where in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report he says “Clinton dirt” tainted the Russia investigation.

During an interview on Fox News, hours after the 448-page report was released, Nunes pointed to a “hidden” passage on page 11 that addresses the scope memo for the yearslong investigation.

“When you look at what happened today, remember we talked a lot about the scope memo. What were the directions given to the special counsel? Well, we now know hidden on page 11, very thinly, still veiled, but we now know they used the Steele dossier, the Clinton dirt, the Clinton-paid-for dirt as part of the memo for the special counsel that directed the special counsel what to do,” Nunes told host Sean Hannity.