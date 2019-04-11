Nunes sends criminal referral in review of Russia probe

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., sent a criminal-referral notification to Attorney General William Barr on Thursday alleging misconduct during the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference and alleged Trump collusion in the 2016 election.

Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, informed Barr in a one-page letter that the panel found several “potential violations” of the law, Fox News reported.

Barr said in congressional hearings this week that he is reviewing the “conduct” of the original FBI investigation. The attorney general upset Democrats on Wednesday when he said he believes the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign and the question is “whether it was adequately predicated.”

In his letter, Nunes said he would have his staff arrange a time for him and Rep. Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to “brief you directly on eight criminal referrals.”

Nunes provided no details in the letter, but he previously told Fox News the referrals included allegations of conspiracy, “global leaks,” lying, and misleading or obstructing congressional investigators.

In an interview with “Sunday Morning Futures,” Nunes said he has been working on the referrals for more than two years and wanted to wait until Barr’s confirmation.

When Republicans were in charge of the intelligence committee, they found the FBI relied on the “unverified” anti-Trump dossier funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign through adviser Carter Page.