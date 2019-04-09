Nunes sues McClatchy for 'scheme' to 'defame' him

(Washington Examiner) Rep. Devin Nunes has filed a $150 million lawsuit against the McClatchy Company for allegedly attempting to derail his investigations into former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Russia.

A complaint says McClatchy and one its reporters, MacKenzie Mays, “schemed to defame [Nunes] and destroy his reputation.” The central purpose of this alleged scheme was to “interfere with [Nunes]’ Congressional investigation of corruption by the Clinton campaign and alleged ‘collusion’ between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.”

The complaint highlights a story by the Fresno Bee, a California newspaper owned by McClatchy, titled: “A yacht, cocaine, prostitutes: Winery partly owned by Nunes sued after fundraiser event.”