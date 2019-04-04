Nurse adopts infant who had no hospital visitors

(Washington Post) Two years ago, Liz Smith, director of nursing at Franciscan Children’s hospital in Brighton, Massachusetts, was headed toward the elevator at work when she saw her: a tiny girl with bright blue eyes and a single soft brown curl swept across her forehead.

“Who’s this beautiful angel?” Smith asked the nurse who was wheeling the infant down the hall. “Her name is Gisele,” the nurse told her. The infant, a ward of the state, had been at the hospital for five months, but Smith had never seen her before.

Smith learned that Gisele, then 8 months old, had been born premature at another hospital in July 2016, weighing just under 2 pounds. She had neonatal abstinence syndrome – a result of her birth mother using heroin, cocaine and methadone during pregnancy.