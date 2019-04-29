NY Times confesses cartoon was anti-Semitic

(Jerusalem Post) Condemnations of The New York Times increased over the weekend after the paper’s international edition published an antisemitic cartoon. The offensive image was of a blind US President Donald Trump wearing a yarmulke, being walked by a dog with the face of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wearing a Star of David collar. Despite the paper calling it an “error of judgment” to publish it, congressmen and Jewish organizations joined the chorus of outrage.

US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell called the cartoon “despicable,” and the American Jewish Committee said it was “naked antisemitism.”

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas, 2nd District) wrote that “even if unintentional, the Left has normalized antisemitism under the guise of criticizing US-Israel foreign policy.” Other members of Congress were also shocked.