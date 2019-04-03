Ocasio-Cortez dismisses new FEC complaint as 'bogus'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., insisted new charges filed Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission accusing her campaign of operating a “subsidy scheme” are “bogus.”

The First Amendment watchdog group the Coolidge Reagan Foundation filed the nearly 50-page complaint against the freshman congresswoman and her campaign manager, Saikat Chakrabarti.

As she walked by reporters Wednesday on Capitol Hill, Ocasio-Cortez was asked to respond to the new complaint, the Gateway Pundit reported.

“Oh, uh, I mean, it’s conservative interest groups just filing bogus (unintelligble],” she said.

In March, the watchdog National Legal and Policy Center filed a complaint with the FEC charging Chakrabarti funneled more than $1 million in political donations into two of his own private companies.

The new complaint alleges Ocasio-Cortez and Chakrabarti “engaged in a brazen scheme involving multiple political and commercial entities under their control to violate federal election law, circumvent federal contribution limits and reporting requirements, and execute an unlawful subsidy scheme.”

“This scheme allowed Ocasio-Cortez to gain an unfair advantage by receiving illegally excessive contributions and illegally subsidized campaign services,” the complaint states.

The complaint filed in March charged the companies owned by Chakrabarti appear to have been established for the sole purpose of hiding how the political donations were used. The arrangement, the complaint said, violated reporting requirements and possibly the $5,000 limit on contributions from federal PACs to candidates.

Chakrabarti, 33, founded a PAC called Brand New Congress in 2016 and another called Justice Democrats in 2017. The stated objective was to help elect progressive candidates to Congress.

One was Ocasio-Cortez, who was elected last fall from the Bronx at age 29.