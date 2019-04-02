Ocasio-Cortez fears Trump staffers 'putting nuclear codes in Instagram'

Newcomer Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., whose short career in Congress already is marked by outlandish proposals such as providing income for people unwilling to work, has another.

This time she’s insisting on subpoenas for certain members of the Trump administration with security clearances because she fears they will be “putting nuclear codes in Instagram DMs.”

The Democratic-led House Oversight Committee meeting centered on the granting of clearances to staffers against the recommendation of longtime Washington insiders.

“We are getting reports from the press and from a wide variety of sources that indicate that, you know, that, that people, you know, folks are suggesting that we are conducting foreign relations with folks with securities clearances via whatsapp,” she charged.

“Every day that we go on without getting to the bottom of this matter is a day that we are putting hundreds if not potentially thousands of Americans at risk. I mean, really, what is next, putting nuclear codes in Instagram DMs?!? This is ridiculous,” the Democrat said.

She said the administration is “not cooperating,” so Congress needs to issue subpoenas.

.@RepAOC @AOC: — CSPAN (@cspan) April 2, 2019

On Twitter, her diatribe immediately brought a response referencing Democrat Hillary Clinton’s unpunished use of a private email server to transmit classified information.

“Kind of like having an unsecured email server in your bathroom,” tweeted Irredeemable Bill.

Ocasio-Cortez recently drew attention for a history flub. She said Republicans changed the Constitution to prevent President Franklin Delano Roosevelt from being re-elected. In fact, he had been dead two years when Congress approved the amendment in 1947. It was ratified by the states in 1951.

She also trashed prayer, writing after a shooting, “What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?”

Ocasio-Cortez began with:

At 1st I thought of saying, “Imagine being told your house of faith isn’t safe anymore.” But I couldn’t say “imagine.” Because of Charleston.

Pittsburgh.

Sutherland Springs. What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?pic.twitter.com/2mSw0azDN8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

Then she added: “This is a time of great vulnerability for our communities. We must come together, fight for each other, & stand up for neighbors. Isolation, dehumanizing stereotypes, hysterical conspiracy theories, & hatred ultimately lead to the anarch of violence. We cannot stand for it.”

Then came, wrote a blogger on the Twitter news-aggregating site Twitchy, her “doozy.”

She said: “(‘Thoughts and prayers’ is reference to the NRA’s phrase used to deflect conversation away from policy change during tragedies. Not directed to PM Ardern, who I greatly admire.)”

She also, during a recent congressional hearing, demanded that Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan explain why his company was involved in caging children.

He patiently explained the company wasn’t engaged in any such activity.

She’s also openly wondered whether it’s OK “to still have children” in light of the world “ending in 12 years.”

And she’s under scrutiny for alleged campaign violations involving “dark money” while promoting a “green” plan redistributing trillions of dollars of other people’s money to fund, among other things, people “unwilling” to work.

The congresswoman also was instrumental in convincing Amazon to cancel its plan for a second headquarters, in New York City, that would create 25,000 jobs.