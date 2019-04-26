Ocasio-Cortez says fellow Democrat is creepy

(Washington Examiner) In a tweet on Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., accused a fellow Democrat of being creepy in a picture posted by the Republican Party of Kentucky.

The Kentucky GOP posted a picture of a male lawmaker next to a cardboard cutout of Ocasio-Cortez. The democratic socialist tweeted a meme about the GOP’s tweet: “Nobody: [silence] GOP: Let’s pose our older male members next to cardboard cutouts of young female legislators.”

The lawmaker in question, however, is not a Republican, but a Democrat. The man in the picture is Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., who is the chairman of the House Budget Committee.