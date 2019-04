(The Hill) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that she would sign on to a resolution calling for an investigation into whether President Trump should be impeached, citing special counsel Robert Mueller’s report in her decision-making.

“Mueller’s report is clear in pointing to Congress’ responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President,” she tweeted.

“It is our job as outlined in Article 1, Sec 2, Clause 5 of the US Constitution,” the progressive lawmaker added. “As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution.”