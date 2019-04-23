'Orwellian': Coin celebrating LGBTQ enters circulation

The homosexual agenda is now being thrust directly into the money system, at least in Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mint on Tuesday put into circulation a new coin, celebrating the “decriminalization of homosexuality in Canada.”

Valued at one Canadian dollar, the coin, known as the “loonie,” features the words “Equality-Egalite” with the artwork of Vancouver-based artist Joe Average.

The debut of the newly minted coin is not without controversy.

“This is state-operated propaganda, pure and simple, using our money system,” Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition, Canada’s largest pro-life group, told the Daily Caller.

“It’s Orwellian. Something you’d expect from a dictatorship like Communist China, the former Soviet Union …

“What [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau has done in putting homosexual propaganda on our coinage is really beyond the pale. Justin’s father famously said that the state doesn’t belong in the bedrooms of the nation. Justin is doing the opposite of what his father preached, and imposing the bedroom on our currency! It’s outrageous … This really is a brain-washing exercise, using our currency to indoctrinate all of society with Justin Trudeau’s personal beliefs about homosexuality.”

“We encourage Canadians to boycott the gay loonie. If offered the coin as change, Canadians should say, ‘No, please give me real currency.’”