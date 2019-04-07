Overcoming the Democrat Matrix

Twenty years ago, on March 31, 1999, on the eve of a new millennium, a movie transformed the thinking of millions around the world.

“The Matrix” depicts a future Earth in which most of humankind has lost a war with their own proudly-created artificial intelligence computers. These machines have imprisoned humans in both pods and an illusion – The Matrix, a virtual-reality dream world controlled by the machines that most people mistake for reality.

Deep underground in a community called Zion, a few thousand free humans such as Morpheus fight to survive and liberate a hypnotized humankind from this machine-conjured Grand Illusion.

“The Matrix,” which won four Academy Awards, centers on one computer programmer known as Neo. You feel that “something is wrong with the world” we perceive, Morpheus tells Neo, a thought that “is like a splinter in your mind.”

Morpheus offers Neo the choice of a blue pill, from which he will awaken the next morning back in the illusion as if nothing had happened, or a red pill, which will let him see the artificial construct of The Matrix, after which he can never go back. Neo takes the red pill, and we see his old world dissolve, and reality and his destiny take its place.

Would humans prefer to be ruled by computers? Many apparently would, according to a January 2019 poll conducted by the Center for the Governance of Change at Spain’s IE University. More than one in four of the 1,600 Europeans polled said that they would like an artificial intelligence to “make important decisions about the running of their country.”

These respondents, wrote Gizmodo, “are more than ready for the robots to give up the pretense of serving man and just take over.” In Germany, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, almost one in three people wanted A.I. to take over political decision-making. In the Netherlands, 43 percent – close to half the adults polled there – preferred computer rule.

Given the dishonest, arrogant, smug and self-serving stupidity of power-hungry human politicians and Eurocrats nowadays, we can understand why many would prefer Artificial Intelligence to no intelligence at all. A September 2018 Pew Research Center poll, reported Gizmodo, found that the median level of trust in human legislatures was only 43 percent.

We have already seen artificial intelligence control stock trading. Flash crashes can happen when computers – programmed to beat competing computers by thousandths of a second – react with a huge cascade of buy or sell orders because of another computer’s mistake. Craig R. Smith and I, in our book “Don’t Bank On It! The Unsafe World of 21st Century Banking,” analyze how A.I. computers do not “think” like human beings when trading stocks.

This is one reason why entrepreneur Elon Musk warned that A.I could prove to be “more dangerous than nukes,” and astrophysicist Stephen Hawking warned of such computers “out-manipulating human leaders, and developing weapons we cannot even understand.”

When looking into the humorless, radicalized, mesmerized eyes of today’s brainwashed young millennial socialists and Marxists, we should remember the warning of Texas A&M University-Commerce computational linguist Kiki Hempelmann that artificial intelligence computers do not understand jokes, one of the highest abilities of the human mind.

“Teaching A.I. systems humor is dangerous because they may find it where it isn’t,” says Hemplemann. “Maybe bad A.I. will start killing people because it thinks it is funny.”

Today’s young leftist utopians are hot-headed but cold-hearted, utterly bereft of human compassion, tolerance, fairness, feeling or the ability to laugh at one’s self. They seem either to be zombies or machines, ready only to hate, control, silence or kill anyone who disagrees with them. Many seem inhuman and insane.

Nowhere is this more evident than in left-leaning social media such as Google, which just eliminated its A.I. ethics board after only one week. Like Facebook, Google wants to become The Matrix, controlling an artificial reality where leftist views are amplified while conservative voices are silenced. These Silicon Valley tyrants pretend that objective algorithms impose political correctness fairly – but biased humans write the algorithms, which Google and Facebook refuse to let outsiders analyze. Facebook was originally designed to act like an addictive drug on young minds.

Computer scientists have discovered that artificial intelligence, even when well-intended, conjures its own biases such as racism or partisanship from the tiniest glimmers of conscious or unconscious prejudice in its human programmers.

The leftists’ desire to be society’s “Dominatrix” is the essence of the Democrat Matrix, the dictatorship that red-pill-choosing humankind must overcome.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications.