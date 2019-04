(STUDYFINDS.ORG — Hopping out of bed throughout the night for unexpected (and unwelcome) treks to the toilet may be more than just a sign of bladder issues. A new study finds that people who regularly wake up to pee are significantly more likely to have high blood pressure.

Researchers from Tohoku Rosai Hospital in Japan say the condition of frequent urination overnight, known as nocturia, has been previously linked to high salt intake, which is problematic for many residents of the country.