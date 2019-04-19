Panicked Deep State DOJ, FBI operatives ratting out each other

(Gateway Pundit) Sara Carter and FOX News legal adviser Gregg Jarrett joined Sean Hannity on Thursday night following the release of the Mueller Report.

Sara Carter told Hannity that her sources are telling her the deep state officials in the DOJ and FBI are turning on each other.

Sara Carter: There will be indictments. It will be an avalanche and according to the sources I was speaking with just today people are already turning on each other. So we are going to see people, senior officials within the FBI, people within the DOJ, that are going to try to throw their colleagues under the bus just to save themselves. And I think they need to be very concerned about what they did.